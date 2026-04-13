/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about CSK vs KKR match no 22 timing, squad, H2H & more

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 22 of IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday (Apr 14). KKR have played four matches so far, losing three while one ended without a result. CSK have also played four matches, winning one and losing three. The five-time champions will look to build on their winning momentum, while the 2024 champions will aim to bounce back. Ahead of the clash, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the CSK vs KKR clash in IPL history

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have clashed 32 times in the Indian Premier League, with CSK winning 20 matches and KKR claiming victory in 11 encounters. One match ended without a result.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is the venue for the CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.22?

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will be the venue for the CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.22.

When will the CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.22?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.22 will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Which channel will broadcast the CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.22?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.22 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.22?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.22 in India.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Gopal, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Ramakrishna Ghosh and Mukesh Choudhary