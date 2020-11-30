Wolves' Raul Jimenez out with fractured skull in horror collision

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez on Sunday fractured his skull in a brutal clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz, his club provided an update on Monday. The Mexican striker received treatment for around 10 minutes on the pitch before being rushed to the hospital.

Wolves ended up winning the Premier League game at Arsenal for the first time in 40 years said the key striker would remain under observation for a few days.

"Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital," read the club statement.

Jeez, this looks awful. Hope David Luiz and Raul Jimenez are both okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ya33oDDtGc — thomas (@FClMthomas) November 29, 2020 ×

"He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery.

"The club would like to thank the medical staff at Arsenal, the NHS paramedics, hospital staff and surgeons who, through their skill and early response, were of such help.

"The club ask that Raul and his family are now afforded a period of space and privacy, before any further updates are provided in due course."

David Luiz remained on the pitch with blood visible into a white bandage wrapped around his head until half-time.

Arsenal manager backed the decision by saying that Luiz had shown no signs of concussion and was only taken off was the Brazilian defender was concerned about the big cut.

Notably, there have been calls for temporary substitutes to be used like in ruby union with the player given a thorough examination without the medics rushing the case.

"Too often in football we see players returning to the pitch having undergone a concussion assessment only to be withdrawn a few minutes later when it is clear that they are not fit to continue," said Luke Griggs, chief executive of brain injury charity Headway.

"That is the very reason why we urgently need temporary concussion substitutes in football.

"You simply cannot take a risk with head injuries."

IFAB, football’s lawmakers, have opened the door for concussion subs to be used on trial basis with FA Cup likely to be used as the initial platform.

