'Wish you were here': Vanessa Bryant on Kobe after Lakers win

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant congratulated the Los Angeles Lakers on winning their 17th NBA Championship after beating Miami Heats (106-93) on Sunday and said she wished her husband, and daughter Gianna could have been present.

Also read: LA Lakers crush Miami Heat to capture 17th NBA title

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in January. Kobe had won five championships for the Los Angeles side.

"Go Lakers! Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this," Vanessa Bryant wrote in a post on Instagram that included a photograph of her late husband and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

"Congratulations Uncle P! Congratulations @lakers Kobe was right, RP!" she added. "Stay the course – block out the noise."

Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis and team President Jeanie Buss paid tribute to Bryant after winning the finals.

"Obviously winning for Kobe has been in my mind for a while," said Rondo, the second player ever to win championships with the Lakers and Celtics, after Clyde Lovellette.

IN PICS| NBA Finals: LA Laker win record-tying 17th title

Lovellette won his first championship with the Minneapolis Lakers 1954 before winning two more with the Celtics.

"Kobe was a basketball savant, one of the greatest minds I've ever played with," Rondo added. "I got to compete against Kobe Bryant when I was 21. His game and his legacy speak for itself.

"To come full circle to win in his honour, his daughter's honour... I know he's definitely smiling down on us."

(Inputs from Reuters)