NBA Finals: LA Laker win record-tying 17th title

First title since 2010

The Lakers, who won their first title since 2010, also got a key contribution from Rajon Rondo as the veteran point guard delivered an early offensive burst that helped them to a 28-point halftime lead and the Heat never threatened again.

"It means a lot to represent this franchise," said James, who joined the team in the summer of 2018 after they had missed the playoffs five seasons in a row.

"I told (Lakers president) Jeanie (Buss) when I came here that I was going to put this franchise back in the position where it belongs.

"We just want our respect. Rob (Pelinka) wants his respect, coach (Frank) Vogel wants his respect, our organization wants its respect, Lakers nation wants its respect," he said.

"And I want my damn respect too."

(Photograph:Reuters)