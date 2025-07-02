WION Exclusive | ‘He’s the best in the world’: Rohit Yadav on competing against Neeraj Chopra

India’s javelin landscape has seen a phenomenal growth in the past few years, producing top-notch athletes and inspiring comebacks. One of the most compelling stories in this evolution is that of Rohit Yadav — a talented thrower who has battled physical setbacks, self-doubt, and the demands of elite competition to fight his way back into the national spotlight. Rohit Yadav spoke exclusively with WION prior to the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, organised by JSW.

Rohit opened up on his nagging elbow injury, the uncertain path to recovery, the support system that kept him going, and his ambition to breach the 80-meter mark once again. “It was very difficult for me. I didn’t know what would happen,” Rohit said. “I thought there was only a 50% chance of making a comeback. Very few people manage to return after such injuries.” But Rohit was determined to be one of those few.

With help from JSW, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and the Athletics Federation of India, Rohit began his rehabilitation journey. Five months of intense physiotherapy gave him a chance to return — and nine months after surgery, he was back in competition. “In my first season back, I didn’t feel any pain. That year, I touched 80 meters and felt confident again.”

His personal best remains 83.40m, achieved in his prime. The dream now is to reclaim that form — and perhaps even surpass it. However, the road hasn’t been linear. Just days before a competition in Mumbai, Rohit overstretched his elbow in training. The pain returned, and rehab had to be started yet again. “At times, it felt like everything was fine. But it wasn’t. Sometimes the elbow gets tight. Sometimes there’s pain again. Still, I played the next competition. But I had to stop midway.”

Now back in rehab, Rohit is cautious but focused. With coach Parveer, he’s targeting the World Championships and the interstate-nationals this season. “The goal is to cross the 80-meter mark again. If we do that, we’ll be happy. That’s our focus now — to build steadily.”

With javelin throwing growing rapidly in India — thanks in no small part to Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra — the level of domestic competition has risen sharply. Rohit sees this as both a challenge and a gift. “When competition increases, you push yourself. But only when you’re fit. If you’re in rehab, you try your best — but it’s different. You’re giving 100 percent in physio, in training. But throwing competitively is another level.”

As someone who once pushed the boundaries of Indian javelin, Rohit is now pushing himself again — this time in a new context, as both a comeback story and a symbol of perseverance. And nothing exemplifies that more than the opportunity to throw at home in the Neeraj Chopra Classic.

“It’s such a big event. Neeraj’s name is attached to it. He’s the best in the world — and we’re playing in a competition hosted here in India. That feels special.” For Rohit, the presence of global athletes on Indian soil adds a layer of motivation. “People from around the world are coming. That motivates us. We’ll try to give our best.”