/WION Exclusive: 'Game eight against Magnus Carlsen still haunts me', says Fabiano Caruana as he opens up on his biggest what if

In a league defined by speed, spectacle, and a generation of fearless young minds, Fabiano Caruana moves with a kind of stillness that borders on cinematic. His eyes, focused, unhurried, almost monk-like, scan the board with the quiet authority of someone who has fought too many battles to be bothered by the noise around him. There’s a strange paradox to watching him: He looks calm enough to be sculpted, yet sharp enough to cut through the tension of a match with one precise move.

This duality, the stillness outside, the storm inside, is exactly what the Alpine SG Pipers have leaned on through a season filled with tight finishes, brave comebacks, and pressure-cooker moments. At no. 3 on the leaderboard with 70 points and an even 4–4 record, the Pipers are a team that embodies balance. And at the heart of that balance stands Caruana, steady, introspective, exacting.

But beyond the myth of precision, beyond the legend of accuracy, Caruana is remarkably human. Thoughtful. Funny in a dry way. Disarmingly open about regrets, doubts, mistakes, and the strange chaos of professional chess. And that is what makes this profile not just about a chess player, but about a man trying to stay human in a world that demands machine-like perfection.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

For years, fans and analysts have worshipped Caruana’s “engine-like accuracy,” the clean, clinical sequences that make even top grandmasters uncomfortable. Ask him about it, though, and he shrugs: “Maybe it’s a bit of a myth… I’ve had stretches where I play very high accuracy, and stretches where I lose the thread.” It’s the honesty that surprises you. Caruana isn’t selling perfection; he’s explaining survival.

And in the modern era, where rapid and blitz dominate screens, formats are reinvented on the fly, and players are forced to adapt at warp speed, survival requires more than skill. It requires flexibility. “Most events I play now aren’t classical. However, the most important ones are still so. That’s where chess really breathes.”

He says this with the slightest emphasis, like someone defending an endangered language. Because the game is changing fast. The pandemic boom, the rise of online broadcasts, the irresistible surge of Indian prodigies, and the spread of freestyle chess today are louder and faster than ever. And Caruana sees the beauty in that. But he also sees what is at stake.

He is from a generation where deep preparation mattered more than viral moments, where long silence around a classical board was the stage itself. And yet he is adapting, studying relentlessly, updating lines daily, absorbing theory with the urgency of someone who knows the young guns are coming hard.

“They have unlimited motivation, unlimited energy and with today’s tools, they learn everything fast.” You can hear the respect in his voice. Not fear. Respect.

He knows the landscape has changed, but he also knows he is built for the long fight. Chess, for him, is not just a game of moves; it’s a game of rhythm, regret, redemption, and resilience. Nothing captures that better than his reflection on the moment he wishes he could replay: “Game eight against Magnus… one move, h3. If I had played differently, that might have been my closest chance at the title.”

The way he says it, not bitterly, not wistfully, just truthfully, reveals everything about his character. He remembers the pain, but he doesn’t live in it.

He learns from it. “You learn most from your own mistakes… those patterns tend to happen to you.” In that one quote lies the biography of a champion.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

Fabiano on SG Pipers team

Team environments are strange in chess. Your teammate today is your opponent in the Candidates tomorrow. Your friend in analysis is your rival in preparation. And yet, Caruana lights up when speaking about the Alpine SG Pipers' room. “The chemistry has been really good. Everyone is nice. I’ve known Anish and Hou Yifan for years.” What stands out here is not familiarity, it’s curiosity. He speaks with particular warmth about getting to know the players he hadn’t interacted with off the board: “I knew Pragg's chess well, but not him personally. And Nino and Leon, really nice people.”

But beneath the smiles and camaraderie, there is a quiet professionalism. “We can’t share all our knowledge, of course. We have to keep some secrets.” He says this with a laugh, but the truth sits underneath: Every player in that room is chasing something enormous.

Caruana’s own next mountain is clear: “The Candidates is the major goal. If I win it, the whole year changes.” The way he frames it, not if he can win it, but if he wins it, reveals a confidence that is cold, calm, and earned.

And even as he speaks about representing the US in the Olympiad, chasing that elusive gold after India’s dominance, his tone retains the same composure: realistic, grounded, determined. This is what the Pipers get from him, a presence that stabilises, a mind that simplifies chaos, a temperament that doesn’t flinch when the board burns.