/Wimbledon 2026: Sinner, Gauff book semifinal spots with quarterfinal wins

Defending champion Jannik Sinner cruised into the Wimbledon semifinals on Tuesday (Jul 7) with a 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory over Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff. Struff, playing in his 47th Grand Slam and competing in his first major quarterfinal at the age of 36, had enjoyed a memorable run at the tournament, however, the world No. 74 was unable to match the top-seeded Italian.

Known for his powerful serve, Struff had hit 100 aces before the quarterfinal and added 12 more in the match. Despite that, Sinner stayed calm and in control throughout.

A break of serve gave the Italian a 6-5 lead in the first set and he went on to win it. In the second set, Struff had a chance to level the match, but Sinner saved a set point with a brilliant unreturnable serve before winning the tiebreak. The Italian sealed victory in the third set to reach his 10th Grand Slam semifinal.

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Sinner will next face either Novak Djokovic or Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the final.

Gauff reaches first Wimbledon semifinal

Coco Gauff came from a set down to defeat fellow American Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 and book her place in the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time.

Pegula made a strong start by breaking Gauff's serve in the first game and winning the opening set. Gauff responded well in the second set, reducing her mistakes and breaking serve late to level the match.

The seventh seed took the lead early in the deciding set, although Pegula fought back to make it 3-3, Gauff broke again immediately, held her serve and closed out the match on her first match point.

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After the win, Gauff said she was thrilled with her performance, especially after struggling on grass in recent years.

“Pretty insane, honestly” was ⁠Gauff’s immediate reaction to the win. “Considering ⁠how I hadn’t won a match on grass in two years ‌before this tournament I’m definitely just really happy with how I ​played today.”