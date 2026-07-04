/Wimbledon Shocker: Eala stuns defending champion Swiatek; injured Serena Williams withdraws

In perhaps the biggest shock of Wimbledon 2026 so far, reigning women’s champion Iga Swiatek suffered a third-round defeat at the hands of the Philippines’ Alexandra Eala in straight sets on Saturday (Jul 4). Eala created history at the Centre Court by beating the title contender Swiatek 7-6 (11/9), 6-2 in 84 minutes and entered the last 16. On the other hand, veteran women's champion Serena Williams also pulled out of the doubles due to a knee injury, ending her comeback campaign at this year's Wimbledon.

"It's difficult to describe. I'm in the second week of a Slam, and it's incredible for me," Eala said after producing the biggest win of her career.

A win over the six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek sees the 21-year-old Filipina become the first from her country to advance to the last 16 of a Grand Slam event in the Open era.

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"I'm really emotional and maybe for someone like Iga who has won so many Slams, or someone like Serena or Venus (Williams), this achievement might seem small," Eala added. "But for someone who grew up in the Philippines... I trained with my mother and my grandfather every day after school with ruffled socks and chubby cheeks... so for her this is everything."



The left-hander, who had only won one match at a Slam before this week, will next face former runner-up Jasmine Paolini on Monday.



Should she win her Last 16 match, Eala will be bidding to become the first player from the Philippines to reach a singles Grand Slam quarter-final since Felicisimo Ampon at the 1953 French Open.

Williams out of Wimbledon 2026

Serena Williams' Wimbledon comeback is over after the American legend pulled out of the doubles due to a knee injury on Saturday. Williams and her sister Venus were due to play in the first round on Saturday, but Serena announced just hours before the match that her knee had not healed enough to play.



"I'm heartbroken to have to withdraw from doubles," the 44-year-old said on Instagram.



Serena, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, suffered the injury during her defeat against Australia's Maya Joint in the first round of the Wimbledon singles on Tuesday.

