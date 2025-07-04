/Wimbledon breaks 147-year old tradition to pay tribute to Diogo Jota. Details inside

In a heartfelt gesture, Wimbledon, the world's most prestigious grand slam tournament, has made a rare exception to its 147-year-old all-white dress code to honour the tragic passing of Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota (28) and his younger brother, Andre Silva (25). The Liverpool and Portugal forward allegedly lost his life in a devastating car crash in Zamora, Spain, on Thursday, July 3. As tributes pour in across the sports fraternity, Wimbledon has allowed players to wear black armbands as a mark of solidarity. Known for its century-old traditions, this is a rare gesture from the All England Club, highlighting the deep shock and sadness felt throughout the sporting community.

Portuguese tennis player Francisco Cabral, who is competing in the men's doubles draw, shared his sorrow following his recent victory over Jamie Murray and Rajeev Ram.

“I have seen the very sad news,” said Cabral. “Diogo was a big name, not just in Portugal but across the world. He was a great human being with a wonderful family and three young kids. My thoughts are with them all.” Conversely, Cabral couldn’t find a black armband in time for his last match but has vowed to wear one in his next appearance.

Meanwhile, Jota, who recently got married just 11 days before the accident that killed him, leaves behind a rich legacy in football. In five seasons with Liverpool, he played 182 games, scored 65 goals and helped the club win both the Premier League and FA Cup.

Earlier, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo took to his social media handle to pay tribute to Diogo Jota. Ronaldo wrote on Instagram, “Just now we were together in the National Team; just now you got married. To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.”