/'Let’s see what happens': Djokovic casts doubt on fitness ahead of French Open 2026 after second round exit in Italian Open

Novak Djokovic, looking for his elusive 25th grand slam to become the most decorated tennis player ever, is not sure about his health and fitness for the French Open 2026. Djokovic shared the uncertainty following his second round defeat in Italian Open on Friday (May 8). Djokovic lost 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 to Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic. The 20-year-old did well to tire out Djokovic and win the match despite losing the first set. The 38-year-old Serb, who had played on Australian Open earlier this year before the Italian Open, has not won a grand slam since US Open 2023 - his record equalling 24th major title.

Will Djokovic play in French Open 2026?

Answering if he'll be in shape for the Roland Garros - a title won by him three times including in 2023 - the 38-year-old smiled and said: "I don’t know. I hope so. Let’s see what happens."

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Speaking about his loss to Prizmic, Djokovic conceded: "It’s not an ideal preparation, to be honest. I don’t recall the last time I had in the last couple of years a preparation where I didn’t have any kind of physical issues or health issues coming into the tournament. There’s always something. Kind of a new reality that I have to deal with. It is frustrating. At the same time it’s my decision to still perform in that kind of state and conditions. It is what it is."

Should Djokovic retire?