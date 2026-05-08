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French Open 2026 | Sinner to boycott Roland Garros? World no. 1 says it is 'about respect'

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: May 08, 2026, 10:06 IST | Updated: May 08, 2026, 10:06 IST
French Open 2026 | Sinner to boycott Roland Garros? World no. 1 says it is 'about respect'

Sinner to boycott French Open? World no. 1 says it is 'about respect' Photograph: (Roland Garros)

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Top men's and women's players are not happy about 9.5% increment in prize money for the French Open 2026 and Sinner may join other players in boycotting the tournament.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is already out of French Open 2026 because of injury and now world no.1 Jannik Sinner might also not play, but for a different reason altogether. The top tennis players, both men and women, are not happy with the increment in the prize money of the Roland Garros and Sinner might be joining the players in the boycott of the tournament. Sinner's statement came after women's no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka said that the top players might boycott the year's second grand slam over prize money issue.

Is Sinner boycotting French Open 2026?

Speaking on the matter of prize money, Sinner said it is 'more about respect' which the players including him feel lacking on the organizers' part and hence he is not ruling out joining players in the boycott.

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"It’s more about respect, you know." the world no. 1 said. "Because I think we give much more than what we are getting back. It’s not only for the top players; it’s for all of us players. Again, from men’s and women’s side, we are very, very equal. I think the top 10 men, top 10 women, we wrote a letter. It’s not nice that after one year we are not even close to the conclusion of what we would like to have."

The French Open 2026 organizers have increased the prize money for the upcoming edition to $72.37 million, which is 9.5% more than the last year's prize money. The men and women's singles winners will be getting $3.28 million each, but this hasn't made the players happy.

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The players have long been in conversation with the grand slams to make the prize money 22% of the total revenue which is in line with the rest of the WTA and ATP events.

About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 10 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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