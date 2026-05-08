/French Open 2026 | Sinner to boycott Roland Garros? World no. 1 says it is 'about respect'

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is already out of French Open 2026 because of injury and now world no.1 Jannik Sinner might also not play, but for a different reason altogether. The top tennis players, both men and women, are not happy with the increment in the prize money of the Roland Garros and Sinner might be joining the players in the boycott of the tournament. Sinner's statement came after women's no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka said that the top players might boycott the year's second grand slam over prize money issue.

Is Sinner boycotting French Open 2026?

Speaking on the matter of prize money, Sinner said it is 'more about respect' which the players including him feel lacking on the organizers' part and hence he is not ruling out joining players in the boycott.

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"It’s more about respect, you know." the world no. 1 said. "Because I think we give much more than what we are getting back. It’s not only for the top players; it’s for all of us players. Again, from men’s and women’s side, we are very, very equal. I think the top 10 men, top 10 women, we wrote a letter. It’s not nice that after one year we are not even close to the conclusion of what we would like to have."

The French Open 2026 organizers have increased the prize money for the upcoming edition to $72.37 million, which is 9.5% more than the last year's prize money. The men and women's singles winners will be getting $3.28 million each, but this hasn't made the players happy.