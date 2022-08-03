WI vs IND: Dinesh Karthik is fine-tuning the finishing role than being a finisher, says Kris Srikkanth

Dinesh Karthik made a comeback into the Indian team post his heroics in IPL 2022. Playing the role of a finisher to perfection for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Karthik was recalled in the T20I side for the home series versus South Africa, in early June, and the keeper-batter has won two Player-of-the-Match (POTM) awards since then.

In the ongoing five T20Is between India and West Indies, the 36-year-old Karthik returned with his third POTM performance, overall, courtesy of an impressive 19-ball 41 not out in the series opener in Trinidad, on July 29. DK is making a strong case to be included in Rohit Sharma-led India's T20 World Cup squad, for this year's showpiece event in Australia, where he is expected to replicate MS Dhoni's role as a finisher. Former Indian opener and chief selector Kris Srikkanth, however, feels the veteran is just providing the 'final touches' and isn't a 'finisher'.

"Your definition of a finisher is wrong. Yes, Dinesh has been doing very well. He has been brilliant in the IPL and a few matches here. But that is not a finisher! A guy who can take the match from 8th or 9th over and finish it can be called a finisher. What Dinesh is doing can be called final touches. Take Suryakumar Yadav. We saw that he almost single-handedly won the match in England. That's the finishing role. Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant are finishers... and our captain (Rohit) can open and play till the 17th over in 12th gear is also a finisher," Srikkanth pointed out on FanCode during the India-WI third T20I on Tuesday (August 02), which visitors won by seven wickets.

"An actual finisher doesn't play between 16-20 overs. A finisher is a guy who takes the match along from 8th or 9th over and eventually finishes with 60 odd runs. Dinesh's role is defined. He is doing fantastic but he is fine-tuning the finishing role instead of actually being a finisher," he added.

DK will be eager to come up with more match-winning performances in the remaining two T20Is versus West Indies. By playing some key roles especially in run-chases, he will tick a lot of boxes to cement his spot for the mega event in Australia, later this year.