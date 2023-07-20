WI vs IND, 2nd Test: 'Have explained to him how....' - Rohit Sharma on India's star batter

India is taking on West Indies in the second and final Test on Thursday (July 20) at Port-of-Spain in Trinidad. Having won the series opener by an innings and 141 runs, Rohit Sharma & Co. will aim for a series whitewash to also add vital points in their kitty in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Ahead of the second Test's commencement, Hitman hinted that India won't tinker too much with their playing XI after having won the first Test, in Dominica, without dropping much sweat.

Rohit also spoke at length about Ishan Kishan, who made his Test debut in the series opener. He was unbeaten on 1 in India's first innings but was impressive behind the stumps. Rohit revealed that Ishan has been given full freedom to play in his attacking manner even in the purest format of the game.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of the second Test, Rohit said, "Ishan is a very talented player. We have seen it in the short career that he has had for India. He scored a double hundred in limited overs. He has the game, we have the responsibility to chisel that talent. We have to give him opportunities. He is a left-handed batter. He likes playing aggressive cricket. I have had clear discussions with him, and I have explained to him how the team management wants him to play. He has been given freedom. He has the game, he needs the freedom and we will give him the opportunity."

Rohit also opined on Ishan's wicketkeeping skills. He stated, "I would like to speak specifically about his wicket-keeping. He kept really, really well considering he played his first Test and to keep against Ashwin and Jadeja where the ball is turning and bouncing and some balls keeping low as well... I was very impressed with his keeping skills. Unfortunately, he got to score just one run as we had to declare. We want our top-order batters bat long. If the opportunity comes (to bat long), he (Ishan) is raring to go."

With India entering a transition phase, given the likes of Rohit, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, etc. being in the last phase of their careers, the national side is focused on backing their young stars. The current Test squad comprises Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan, etc. The visiting side is keen on seeing their youngsters flourish. After Jaiswal's blitz in the series opener, India will hope for Ishan to get a big score in the final Test.

