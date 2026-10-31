/WI vs BAN: West Indies start Test series with convincing eight-wicket win

West Indies produced a strong all-round performance to beat Bangladesh by eight wickets on Day 4 of the opening Test on Saturday (Oct 31), taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match ICC World Test Championship series. Chasing a target of 170 runs, the hosts completed the task comfortably, thanks to an unbeaten 81 from Brandon King and valuable contributions from John Campbell and Kavem Hodge.

The result also affected the World Test Championship standings, as Bangladesh dropped to fifth place with a points percentage of 47.62, while India moved up to fourth with 51.52.

Bangladesh resumed Day 4 at 79/6 and suffered an early setback when Jomel Warrican dismissed Jaker Ali, who edged the ball to Roston Chase at slip.

Nayeem Hasan fought back with a half-century (52), but the West Indies spinners continued to dominate on a slow surface. Chase was the pick of the bowlers, taking 5/36 to claim his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Bangladesh were eventually dismissed for 142, setting West Indies a target of 170 runs.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam opened the bowling for Bangladesh, but Campbell and King attacked from the start and quickly took their team past 50 runs.

Rain interrupted play several times, but the openers maintained their aggressive approach. Campbell survived a dropped catch by Najmul Hossain Shanto in the 19th over before Shoriful Islam bowled him for 49 with the score at 112. Tagenarine Chanderpaul also departed soon after.