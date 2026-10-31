/IND vs NZ, 5th T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India will take on New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series on Sunday (Nov 1) at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The visitors won the first three matches under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy to take a 3-0 lead, however, New Zealand bounced back with a victory in the fourth T20I in Auckland on Friday. The Men in Blue will now look to end the series on a winning note and secure a 4-1 result.



India's bowling performance will be a major area of concern heading into the final match after they conceded 259 runs in 20 overs in the fourth T20I. The team management will expect the bowlers to deliver a better performance in Hamilton, while the batters will also aim to put up a strong show and build momentum ahead of the upcoming ODI series.

IND vs NZ, 5th T20I: Match Details

When will the IND vs NZ, 5th T20I be played?

The fifth T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Sunday (Nov 1). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs NZ, 5th T20I?

The livestream of the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav