/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans? check result

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2026 clash on Friday (Apr 24) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. In a high-scoring contest, the side led by Rajat Patidar chased down a challenging target of 206 with seven deliveries remaining, thanks to strong knocks from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. RCB’s chase began on a shaky note when Mohammed Siraj dismissed opener Jacob Bethell early, leaving them at 26/1 after three overs. Despite the early setback, the top order responded well, as Kohli anchored the innings with a fluent 81 off 44 balls, while Padikkal played an aggressive supporting role, scoring 55 from just 27 deliveries. Their 115-run partnership, which came in only 59 balls, kept the required run rate firmly in check.

The match tightened after both set batters were dismissed in quick succession. Gujarat’s Rashid Khan and Manav Suthar struck crucial blows, reducing RCB to 175/5 in 16 overs. The pressure mounted further as Rajat Patidar (8) and Jitesh Sharma (10) failed to make significant contributions.

Needing 31 runs from the final four overs, RCB found a match-winner in Krunal Pandya. Remaining unbeaten on 23 off 12 balls, he shifted momentum by taking 15 runs off the 18th over. Tim David also chipped in with an unbeaten 10 off nine balls, helping RCB cross the finish line comfortably.

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Earlier, after winning the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar opted to field first. However, the Gujarat Titans seized control early on. GT openers Shubman Gill and Sudharsan built a formidable foundation, clinical in their approach to the powerplay.



The duo took GT to 57/0. While Gill contributed a steady 32 off 24 balls, including two fours and a six, the spotlight remained firmly on Sudharsan. Gill and Sudharsan completed their 100-run stand for the opening wicket in the 10th over. Suyash Sharma managed to claim Gill's wicket in the 13th over after being smashed for a six for 32, bringing Jos Buttler to the crease.



Sudharsan reached his half-century in just 33 balls before accelerating further to register a spectacular century. Sudharsan's ton came off 58 deliveries, laced with 11 boundaries and 5 massive sixes.



By the 15th over, GT had reached a commanding 155/1. RCB's bowling unit struggled to contain the flow of runs. Josh Hazlewood provided a much-needed breakthrough for RCB, removing after a brilliant hundred in the 16th over, bringing Washington Sundar to the crease.



Washington Sundar kick-started the innings in style, launching a massive six off Josh Hazlewood to get the scoreboard moving, while Suyash Sharma delivered a superb 17th over, conceding just four runs.



Bhuvneshwar Kumar backed it up with another tidy over, conceding just five runs and removing Jos Buttler for 25, effectively slowing the Gujarat Titans' momentum.GT's innings began to lose momentum as Josh Hazlewood delivered a clinical 19th over, conceding just eight runs and tightening RCB's grip on the game.



Jason Holder opened up his arms in the final over, hammering two sixes and a boundary to power the Gujarat Titans past the 200-run mark.