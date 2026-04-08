/Who won yesterday’s IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians? Check result

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the shortened Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday (Apr 7) after rain interruption in Guwahati. The match was 11 overs per side which RR won by 27 runs, giving them two points, enough for displacing Punjab Kings (5 points in 3 matches) at the points table with six points in 3 matches after three wins. Batting first, RR scored 150/3 in 11 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal top scoring 77 not out in just 32 balls. In reply, Mumbai Indians could manage only 123/9, handing them their second loss in three matches this season. MI currently sit at seventh position on the points table with just 2 points from three matches including one win and two losses.

Sooryavanshi, Jaiswal light up MI attack

Batting after the rain, RR's 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal held nothing back as they smashed MI bowlers all over the park from ball one. Jaiswal hit Deepak Chahar for 22 runs in the first over of innings before Sooryavanshi smashed mighty Jasprit Bumrah for two sixes in the next over. Trent Boult bowled the third over and was smashed for three sixes by the openers as RR crossed 50-run mark inside three overs.

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The duo added 80 runs for the first wicket before Sooyavanshi (39 off 14) was dimissed by Shardul Thakur at the fifth-over completion mark. Thanks to Jaiswal, RR eventually scored 150/3 in 11 overs and he remained unbeaten on 77 off 32 balls (10 fours and four 6s).

Mumbai's chase never had steam

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