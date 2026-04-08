/Who won yesterday’s IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians? Check result

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the shortened Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday (Apr 7) after rain interruption in Guwahati. The match was 11 overs per side which RR won by 27 runs, giving them two points, enough for displacing Punjab Kings (5 points in 3 matches) at the points table with six points in 3 matches after three wins. Batting first, RR scored 150/3 in 11 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal top scoring 77 not out in just 32 balls. In reply, Mumbai Indians could manage only 123/9, handing them their second loss in three matches this season. MI currently sit at seventh position on the points table with just 2 points from three matches including one win and two losses.
Sooryavanshi, Jaiswal light up MI attack
Batting after the rain, RR's 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal held nothing back as they smashed MI bowlers all over the park from ball one. Jaiswal hit Deepak Chahar for 22 runs in the first over of innings before Sooryavanshi smashed mighty Jasprit Bumrah for two sixes in the next over. Trent Boult bowled the third over and was smashed for three sixes by the openers as RR crossed 50-run mark inside three overs.
The duo added 80 runs for the first wicket before Sooyavanshi (39 off 14) was dimissed by Shardul Thakur at the fifth-over completion mark. Thanks to Jaiswal, RR eventually scored 150/3 in 11 overs and he remained unbeaten on 77 off 32 balls (10 fours and four 6s).
Mumbai's chase never had steam
Trending Stories
Mumbai Indians' chase of 151 in the rain-shortened match could get any momentum as they kept losing wickets at the regular interval starting from Ryan Rickelton in the first over. Naman Dhir and Sherfane Rutherford top scored for MI at 25 each off 13 and 8 balls, respectively. Tilak Varma was the only other batter to reach double figures - 14 off 10 balls - highlight MI's struggle. For RR, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma and purple cap holder Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets each while Jofra Archer and Tushar Deshpande picked one wicket apiece.