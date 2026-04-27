/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants? check result

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) came out triumphant in the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday (Apr 26) in Lucknow. KKR won the match in the Super Over for their second win of the season in eight matches. As for LSG, it was their fifth straight and sixth loss of the season in eight matches as they slid to the bottom of the points table. Chasing 156, Mohammed Shami guided LSG to Super Over with a six on the last ball of the innings. Once the match went into the Super Over, KKR's veteran Sunil Narine picked up two wickets in the three balls for just one run, which Rinku Singh, who scored 83 in the regular time, scored on the first ball with a four.

Narine wins it for KKR in Super Over

After Shami took the game in the Super Over, Narine came out to bowl for KKR and removed Nicholas Pooran on the first ball. LSG skipper Rishabh Pant took a single, giving the strike to Aiden Markram. Narine, bringing his years of experience to the fore, dismissed Markram for a duck as well as LSG's innings in Super Over came to a stop. Chasing just two runs to win, Player of the Match (POTM) Rinku took the strike and hit a boundary off the vert first ball to take the team home.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

LSG fumble chase in regulation time