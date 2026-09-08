/Who is Tamaki Osaka? US Open winner Naomi Osaka's mother turning heads at Flushing Meadows

Naomi Osaka is known not only for her tennis but also as a fashionista. The Japanese-American player's looks at Grand Slams in the recent past have been the talk of the town. At the ongoing US Open 2026, her vintage NBA look, inspired by Allen Iverson, drew widespread praise. She made similar fashion statements at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the Australian Open as well.

Osaka's mother, Tamaki, has also been stepping into the limelight at the US Open 2026 for her bold style. She was spotted wearing a sharp white dress shirt with a grey tie and oversized sunglasses. Tamaki also stole the spotlight during Naomi's practice session ahead of the tournament, wearing a fitted red minidress paired with long black gloves, oversized sunglasses, and matching red lipstick.

Who is Tamaki Osaka?

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Tamaki, who grew up in Hokkaido, Japan, was a high school student when she met her future husband, Leonard Francois, who was studying at a local university. The couple kept their relationship a secret before Francois moved to the city of Osaka to be with Tamaki after her father initially disapproved of the relationship.

The couple welcomed two daughters, Mari and Naomi, in 1996 and 1997, respectively. Inspired by Richard Williams, father of Serena and Venus Williams, the family relocated to the United States to give their daughters better opportunities in tennis.

Naomi credits her parents for her tennis glory

"Growing up, I dreamed about winning Grand Slams and becoming No. 1 in the world," Naomi, a four-time Grand Slam champion, told People in 2021. "While it was not easy, my family was dedicated to helping me get the access I needed to reach my goals. But unfortunately, not all girls have the same opportunities that I did."

"I came from a mom who worked for basically my entire childhood to put me through tennis," she said in a 2022 interview with CBS News. "Tennis is an expensive sport. So, just to put two kids through that and believe in them so much is something that—I always call my parents a bit crazy."