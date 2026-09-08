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Wimbledon to deny special credentials to influencers after US Open 2026 turns 'into a bit of a zoo'

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 10:26 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 10:32 IST
Wimbledon to deny special credentials to influencers after US Open 2026 turns 'into a bit of a zoo'

Wimbledon to deny special credentials to influencers after US Open 2026 turns 'into a bit of a zoo' Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The 2026 US Open faces backlash after granting credentials to 100 influencers who disrupted play. Player complaints over ring lights and crowd chaos led Wimbledon to ban influencer accreditations.

The ongoing US Open 2026, which has already produced major shockers like 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic exiting in the first round, has been marred by another controversy. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) is facing heavy criticism over an influx of content influencers who have disrupted matches. The US Open organizers approved credentials for 100 influencers this year—nearly double the 54 accredited in 2025—alongside regular journalists and official broadcasters. However, the strategy, intended to engage untapped audiences through social media outreach, has backfired badly.

Why the US Open allowed content influencers

The US Open accredited influencers in an effort to broaden the Grand Slam’s reach on social media, targeting younger generations to boost the sport's popularity. Instead, the initiative has led to repeated match disruptions, sparking strong complaints from players.

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The chair-umpire in Naomi Osaka's first-round match, halted the play, after a ring light shadow fell onto the court, forcing the official to intervene and discipline the influencer. While bringing in influencers to promote tennis is not inherently bad, critics argue it is imperative that organizers ensure content creators understand court etiquette and refrain from disrupting play.

Wimbledon takes a firm stance against influencers

In light of the chaos in New York, Wimbledon has chosen a strictly anti-influencer approach. According to the Press Association, Wimbledon organizers do not plan to offer a special accreditation category for influencers and will prohibit or confiscate equipment that could disrupt play, such as ring lights.

Adding to the criticism of crowd behavior at Flushing Meadows, Adrian Mannarino spoke out after his match: "People are allowed to move around in the crowd during points. The tournament puts up with it, and I don't know if it's the best thing for tennis in general. There's a smell of marijuana on the court, noise everywhere. The truth is, it's turning into a bit of a zoo."

About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 12 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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