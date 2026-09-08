The ongoing US Open 2026, which has already produced major shockers like 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic exiting in the first round, has been marred by another controversy. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) is facing heavy criticism over an influx of content influencers who have disrupted matches. The US Open organizers approved credentials for 100 influencers this year—nearly double the 54 accredited in 2025—alongside regular journalists and official broadcasters. However, the strategy, intended to engage untapped audiences through social media outreach, has backfired badly.

Why the US Open allowed content influencers

The US Open accredited influencers in an effort to broaden the Grand Slam’s reach on social media, targeting younger generations to boost the sport's popularity. Instead, the initiative has led to repeated match disruptions, sparking strong complaints from players.

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The chair-umpire in Naomi Osaka's first-round match, halted the play, after a ring light shadow fell onto the court, forcing the official to intervene and discipline the influencer. While bringing in influencers to promote tennis is not inherently bad, critics argue it is imperative that organizers ensure content creators understand court etiquette and refrain from disrupting play.

Wimbledon takes a firm stance against influencers

In light of the chaos in New York, Wimbledon has chosen a strictly anti-influencer approach. According to the Press Association, Wimbledon organizers do not plan to offer a special accreditation category for influencers and will prohibit or confiscate equipment that could disrupt play, such as ring lights.