The UEFA Champions League, which decides the best football club in Europe, is back for another season. The league phase of the Champions League 2026–27 is set to begin on Tuesday (Sep 8) with 36 teams participating in 18 matches throughout the week on matchday 1 of 8. The Champions League matches, however, will observe a minute of silence throughout the week as a mark of solidarity with deadly Nepal flood victims. The announcement, made Monday (Sep 7) by UEFA, also stated that a banner will be displayed at every match carrying the message "You are not alone Nepal."

UEFA Champions League matches to observe silence in solidarity with Nepal flood victims

"The entire European football family will stand together before this week’s matches to express our deepest condolences and our support to the people of Nepal. We wish them strength and resilience as they continue to recover from this tragedy and its aftermath," Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA’s president, said in a statement.

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The Nepal floods, triggered by a glacier collapse following incessant rains, have claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people, according to PTI, as rescue operations are still underway to look for survivors. More than 13,000 people have been rescued, while the search for nearly 5,000 missing people remains ongoing.

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Champions League Matchday 1 Schedule

Champions League matchday 1 will be played from Tuesday (Sep 8) to Thursday (Sep 10) among 36 teams in the expanded format. Below are the match-ups:

Tuesday (Sep 8):

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

AEK Athens vs LASK

Porto vs Manchester City

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal

LOSC Lille vs Real Betis

Wednesday (Sep 9):

Barcelona vs Feyenoord

Stuttgart vs Viking

Napoli vs Arsenal

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

PSG vs Slovan Bratislava

Sporting CP vs Galatasaray

Thursday (Sep 10):