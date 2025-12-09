/Who is Nikhil Chaudhary? Indian origin all-rounder who now plays in Australia listed as uncapped Indian in IPL 2026 auction list

The IPL 2026 auction list is out with 350 players set to undergo bidding for a maximum of 77 slots on December 16 in Abu Dhabi (UAE). The list has 240 Indian players and 110 foreign players including Nikhil Chaudhary - an Indian origin player who now plays domestic cricket in Australia. He's, however, listed as an uncapped Indian player and not a foreign player. Chaudhary's journey in Australia started during Covidd-19 when he was stuck in the island country during the 2020 lockdown and his cricketing career took a turn for better.

Who is Nikhil Chaudhary?

Chaudhary was born in Delhi and later moved to Punjab where he broke through the ranks in 2017 after representing India at Under-19 level. The all-rounder, however, could not break into the IPL despite trying twice with the Mumbai Indians. He then travelled to Australia with his family in 2020 and stayed stuck because of Covid-19 shutdown in 2019.

He relaunched his career in 2020 in Brisbane and eventually for a contract from Big Bash League (BBL) league franchise Hobart Hurricanes. The all-rounder is only the second Indian origin player to play in BBL after Unmukt Chand.

He made his first class debut for Tasmania in October earlier this year and scored his maiden ton in his last match. Chaudhary is now well settled in Australian domestic circuit and may finally get a chance to play in IPL. The all-rounder, who has played for Punjab in India's domestic cricket, has set his base price at INR 40 lakh as an uncapped player.