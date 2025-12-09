/IPL 2026 auction: 350-player list announced for 77 slots including 31 foreigners

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction will see 350 players going under the hammer for a maximum of 77 slots. The list was pruned after inputs from the franchises for the mini-auction which is set to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Three players, Quinton de Kock (SA), Dunit Wellalage (SL), and George Linde (SA), who were not part of the original list are also part of final list of auction. The auction list has 240 Indian players and 110 foreign players. Also, out of a total slot of 77 players, 31 are for overseas players.

A total of 40 players have set their base at a maximum of INR 2 crore including Cameron Green who is tipped to fetch the highest bidding value. The Aussie all-rounder, however, has registered himself as a batter. While he's sure to get big money, Green's price can not cross INR 18 crore under a new maximum fee limit rule by BCCI for the foreign players. Among the 40 players with highest base price, batter Venkatesh Iyer and spinner Ravi Bishnoi are the only two Indians.

Among the teams which are expected to spend big money are Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with a purse value of INR 64.30 crore and five-time winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with INR 43.40 crore in bank. KKR has a maximum of 13 slots to fill while CSK has nine.