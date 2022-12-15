'Whenever I went to a shop...': Rizwan on Pakistan fans' response after win over India in 2021 T20 WC

India and Pakistan locked horns in the 2021 T20 World Cup after a long gap, following the 2019 ODI World Cup. While the head-to-head record favoured India, the then Virat Kohli-led Indian team fell flat against the Babar Azam-led Pakistan line-up. Being asked to bat first, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, Kohli & Co. managed a modest 151 for 7, after being 31 for 3 at one stage, and didn't put up any sort of fight while defending the total. As a result, skipper Babar and Md Rizwan's unbeaten 152-run opening stand took the Men in Green to their first-ever World Cup win over their arch-rivals.

Rizwan, in an interview with Sky Sports Cricket, recalled his side's epic win over Team India last year. He revealed how the Pakistan fans responded to the win and went all-out in their love and admiration for the national side. "When we won against India, that time, I thought it was only a match for me. It was because we won that game easily. But when I came to Pakistan, I realised how much it meant. Whenever I went to a shop, they won't take money from me. They would say, 'you go, you go. I won't take money from you!'" Rizwan said. "People would say, 'everything is free for you here. This is the love from all of Pakistan after that match," he added.

Rizwan (79 not out) and Babar (68 not out) were the top performers with the bat but Shaheen Afridi set it up for his side with an impressive 3 for 31 with the ball.