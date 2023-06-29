When Sachin Tendulkar "bumped into" another keen golfer Brian Lara
Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara on the streets of London.
Sachin Tendulkar is currently holidaying abroad with his family. Master Blaster’s vacation turned out to be a memorable one after he had a special meeting with his friend and legendary batter Brian Lara yesterday in London. Tendulkar shared a couple of photos in which he can be seen enjoying some quality time with Lara. In the pictures, Tendulkar and Sachin are seen walking on London streets while passer-by did not seem to realise the presence of the two greats. Sharing the post, Tendulkar wrote in the caption, “Casually bumped into another keen golfer today.”
Sachin Tendulkar’s latest post was, quite understandably, loved by fans and it has so far garnered more than 600k likes on Instagram. Reacting to the photos, one Instagram user wrote, “The crowd around is not even aware that two of the best batsmen of the cricket world are present in their midst.”
Interestingly, both Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are crazy about playing golf. The two legendary cricketers take part in a game of golf whenever they get a chance. Tendulkar also met South African professional golfer Gary Player in Kenya earlier this month. Tendulkar shared a footage in which he can also be seen playing golf. “It was a pleasure to meet and chat with Gary Player, one of the greatest golfers to have played the sport. Since we were playing around the same time, I also had the opportunity to receive some valuable tips from him,” the World Cup-winning cricketer wrote in the caption.
Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara were recently honoured at the Sydney Cricket Ground. To mark Tendulkar's 50th birthday, a gate named after the iconic batter was unveiled at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Tendulkar's first Test century on Aussie soil came at the picturesque venue when he played a fine knock of 148 in 1992.
Tendulkar’s illustrious international career spanned more than two decades. Brian Lara, on the other hand, provided his services to the West Indies cricket team for 17 years. While Tendulkar holds the remarkable record of scoring 100 international centuries, Lara achieved the feat of notching up the highest individual score in Test cricket in 2004. The former West Indies skipper pulled off a record-breaking unbeaten knock of 400 in the first innings of a Test against England in Antigua in 2004.