When Sachin Tendulkar "bumped into" another keen golfer Brian Lara

Sachin Tendulkar is currently holidaying abroad with his family. Master Blaster’s vacation turned out to be a memorable one after he had a special meeting with his friend and legendary batter Brian Lara yesterday in London. Tendulkar shared a couple of photos in which he can be seen enjoying some quality time with Lara. In the pictures, Tendulkar and Sachin are seen walking on London streets while passer-by did not seem to realise the presence of the two greats. Sharing the post, Tendulkar wrote in the caption, “Casually bumped into another keen golfer today.”

Sachin Tendulkar’s latest post was, quite understandably, loved by fans and it has so far garnered more than 600k likes on Instagram. Reacting to the photos, one Instagram user wrote, “The crowd around is not even aware that two of the best batsmen of the cricket world are present in their midst.”