BCCI likely to appoint Ajit Agarkar as new chief selector, women's team coach announcement to follow soon

The wait for the men's chief selector seems to be over as BCCI is likely to appoint former India seamer Ajit Agarkar as the new head of the selection committee, the announcement for which will be made public in July, per the latest reports. After Chetan Sharma’s unceremonious exit from the post in February following a sting operation on him, ex-opener Shiv Sundar Das was leading the panel on an interim basis.

Reports suggest the last date of application for the post of BCCI’s men’s chief selector is June 30, and the interviews for the same will be conducted the following day on July one, with Agarkar leading the race to take up the job.

“The CAC has the mandate to pick a selector who can stand up to the high-profile team management in case there are differences,” a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Having appointed lesser-known names for the post of the men’s chief selector in the previous two terms, the board is keen on bringing an experienced and well-known face to the board. Following India’s exit from the knockout stage in the previous World T20 edition and now with an aim to pick the right squad for the home World Cup later this year, BCCI wants someone with vast experience on his back to handle all of this.

While the former India seamer had earlier interviewed for the post in the past, he never got picked, and this time, with him likely to leave the Delhi Capitals coaching staff following another shallow season in IPL, Agarkar looks like the right man for the job. Announcement of Women’s Team coach on June 30 Not only will the BCCI interview candidates for the post of men’s chief selector, but the board also sit across the table with applicants for the coach of the Women’s Team, the announcement of which is likely on Friday, June 30. Per reports, the frontrunners include Amol Muzumdar and Tushar Arothe.

While Arothe had coached the Indian Team previously, Muzumdar, who had a short stint with Rajasthan Royals in the coaching department lately, will also be present for the interview despite reports of him becoming Baroda’s head coach.

In December last year, former India spinner Ramesh Powar was removed as the Women’s Team coach for the second time, and since then Harmanpreet Kaur-led team was without a permanent coach. Meanwhile, batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar, was then asked to fill the shoes on a temporary basis during the T20 World Cup earlier.

“The interviews will be conducted on Friday,” a BCCI official told PTI.

While the Indian Women’s Cricket Team is set to tour Bangladesh next month, the Men’s Team is slated to travel to the Island nation for two Tests, three ODIs and five ODIs, starting July 12.