India skipper Suryakumar to face ICC hearing for 'standing up with Pahalgam victims' comment on Pak's complaint

Prashant Talreja
Authored By Prashant Talreja
Published: Sep 25, 2025, 14:51 IST | Updated: Sep 25, 2025, 14:51 IST
SKY to face ICC hearing for 'political' comments after Pak match in group stage Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The ICC rules bars players displaying personal message using clothing or gear unless approved in advance by both the players and the teams (or cricket boards) and ICC itself. The permission can't be given for messages pertaining to political, religious or racial in nature.

The controversies in two India vs Pakistan matches in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 has reached the door steps of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The apex body administrators will be hearing the matter on the complaints filed by the two cricket bodies regarding gestures and comments made during the matches. The PCB, after India filed a complaint against Pak cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for provocative gestures, filed a protest against India skipper Suryakumar Yadav for his post-match comments after India vs Pakistan group stage match.

Can Surya be fined by ICC for Pahalgam comments

The ICC has listed the complaint by the PCB to be heard by match referee Richie Richardson as reported by the cricket news website Cricbuzz. The complaint involved Surya's comment after the first match against Pakistan in the tournament where he defended himself and the team not shaking hands with the Pakistan players after the match. At the presentation just after the match, he also had dedicated win to the Pahalgam terror attack victims and expressed solidarity with the Indian armed forces.

Surya was asked about handshake snub sprit of the game to which he had again cited solidarity with victims of Pahalgam terror attacks and Indian armed forces and said "some things are bigger than spirit of the game." The PCB had said in the complaint that the comments were 'political' which is not allowed as per the ICC laws.

What is ICC's rule on political or personal comments by players

The ICC rules bars players displaying personal message using clothing or gear unless approved in advance by both the players and the teams (or cricket boards) and ICC itself. The permission can't be given for messages pertaining to political, religious or racial in nature. To determine if a message was political in nature, ICC works on case by case basis with following rules:

  • the views of any other relevant team or individual;
  • the likely sentiment and response in the media to the message in all relevant countries;
  • whether the message is a ‘one-off’ or whether it is to be displayed for a longer period;
  • the purpose and impact of conveying the message. By way of example only, and without limitation, where the purpose of a message appears to be commemorative in nature (e.g. the use of a black armband or a poppy) or to serve a charitable purpose (e.g. to generate funds or awareness for a non-political charitable cause), it is more likely to be permitted; where a message appears to indicate support for a particular government, political party or individual, it is more likely to be prohibited.

