/India skipper Suryakumar to face ICC hearing for 'standing up with Pahalgam victims' comment on Pak's complaint

The controversies in two India vs Pakistan matches in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 has reached the door steps of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The apex body administrators will be hearing the matter on the complaints filed by the two cricket bodies regarding gestures and comments made during the matches. The PCB, after India filed a complaint against Pak cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for provocative gestures, filed a protest against India skipper Suryakumar Yadav for his post-match comments after India vs Pakistan group stage match.

Can Surya be fined by ICC for Pahalgam comments

The ICC has listed the complaint by the PCB to be heard by match referee Richie Richardson as reported by the cricket news website Cricbuzz. The complaint involved Surya's comment after the first match against Pakistan in the tournament where he defended himself and the team not shaking hands with the Pakistan players after the match. At the presentation just after the match, he also had dedicated win to the Pahalgam terror attack victims and expressed solidarity with the Indian armed forces.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - India announce 15-man squad for home Test vs West Indies

Surya was asked about handshake snub sprit of the game to which he had again cited solidarity with victims of Pahalgam terror attacks and Indian armed forces and said "some things are bigger than spirit of the game." The PCB had said in the complaint that the comments were 'political' which is not allowed as per the ICC laws.

What is ICC's rule on political or personal comments by players

The ICC rules bars players displaying personal message using clothing or gear unless approved in advance by both the players and the teams (or cricket boards) and ICC itself. The permission can't be given for messages pertaining to political, religious or racial in nature. To determine if a message was political in nature, ICC works on case by case basis with following rules: