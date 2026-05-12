/What is ETPL? Rahul Dravid is co-owner of Dublin Guardians - Who are the other owners and which are the other teams?

Rahul Dravid, India's T20 World Cup winning former coach, is now part owner of a T20 franchise team. Dravid is co-owner of Dublin Guardians - one of the six teams in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). The tournament, sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), has been launched in partnership with Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association, features teams from Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Rotterdam and Amsterdam. This is also the first ICC-sanctioned multi-country tournament in Europe, which is set to be launched in August 2026.

What Dravid said about owning a team in ETPL?

In a statement after Dravid was unveiled as the co-owner Dublin franchise, the former India skipper said: "What attracted me to ETPL was the larger vision behind it, the opportunity to help grow cricket in Europe by strengthening grassroots development and creating pathways for emerging talent across Ireland and Europe. Dublin already has a passionate cricketing community and enormous potential for growth. Nurturing the next generation has always been important to me, and I believe ETPL can play a meaningful role in that journey."

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Who are the other owners in ETPL apart from Dravid?

Apart from Dravid being the co-owner of Dublin Guardians, several former and current cricketers own the teams in the league co-owned by Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. Below is the list of other co-owners and franchises in the ETPL