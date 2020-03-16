'Were being treated like guinea pigs', Wayne Rooney slams FA for delayed decisions during coronavirus

Former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney has joined the voices of global icons after slamming the FA for the way they are handling the global pandemic of the novel coronavirus.

Rooney took out his anger on his column in the British Sunday Times by accusing the Football Association authorities of treating players like "guinea pigs".

Wayne Rooney is currently a coach and a player in Derby County which are in the second flight league of English football. He slammed UK's football governing body for not acting quicker to halt the season due to the pandemic spread.

The Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England



Full statement: https://t.co/XcDyzBp4Ol pic.twitter.com/cmYjoY3LRR — Premier League (@premierleague) March 13, 2020 ×

Leagues in England were halted on Friday after an emergency meeting following Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi's positive tests.

Rooney wrote: "Why did we wait until Friday? Why did it take Mikel Arteta to get ill for the game in England to do the right thing?"

"For players, staff and their families, it has been a worrying week -- one in which you felt a lack of leadership from the government and from the FA and Premier League.

"After the emergency meeting, at last, the right decision was made -- until then it almost felt like footballers in England were being treated like guinea pigs.

"I know how I feel. If any of my family get infected through me because I've had to play when it's not safe, and they get seriously ill, I'd have to think hard about ever playing again. I would never forgive the authorities."

In Europe, at least 2,297 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported. The World Health Organization had declared Europe to be the new "epicentre" of the virus as cases of the virus had ebbed in China.