We will sit with Rahul Dravid and decide on the tenure after South Africa tour: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah opened up the lid on Rahul Dravid’s tenure as the coach of the national men’s team after the conclusion of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auctions. Shah, in attendance for the Saturday (Dec 9) auctions in Mumbai stated that the BCCI will speak to Dravid after the conclusion of the upcoming South Africa tour. Dravid had earlier agreed to extend his tenure with the national men’s side but the tenure was not finalised.

Shah opens up on Dravid's tenure

"We did not have time. We met with them and mutually agreed that he can continue. Once they return from South Africa, we will sit with him and decide on the tenure," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in Mumbai on Saturday.

Dravid has enjoyed a successful term with the national side but is yet to yield an International Cricket Council (ICC) trophy. Under his guidance, India reached the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022 while they went one step ahead in 2023. India were the finalists in the World Test Championship (WTC) final and they also made it to the summit clash in the ODI World Cup held recently in India. However, on both occasions, India were on the losing end to a resolute Australian side.

Dravid had taken over the reins of the national side in November 2021 when Ravi Shastri’s contract was not extended by the national side.

Mohammed Shami to be fit for SA Test series?

Shah also spoke on Mohammed Shami’s involvement in the South Africa tour which kick starts on Sunday. Shami is currently nursing an ankle issue and was not available for selection post-ODI World Cup. However, he has been named in the Test side but now faces a race against time to be fit and make the Playing XI before the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.