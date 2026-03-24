/‘We made mistakes, we learnt’: Stokes breaks silence after ‘hardest 3 months’, says ‘I F***G love this team’

England Test captain Ben Stokes finally broke the silence over his team’s horror show Down Under, what the future holds for him and the England Test side and criticism around his commitment to captaincy. Stokes-led England suffered a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Australia in the previous Ashes, casting doubts over his and his team’s future. Taking to his Instagram handle, Stokes said even though he feels privileged to lead England’s Test team and takes nothing for granted in return, he admits his mistakes, and vows to have learnt from those. He commits himself to England’s bright future with the under-fire pair of head coach Brendon McCullum and ECB managing director Robert Key.

After the three retained their places despite no accolades over the past six months, including during the Ashes and the recently concluded T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, Stokes’ all-out message for the fans of English cricket broke the internet.

Also read | ECB decides to not sack McCullum after Ashes debacle review and Stokes is ecstatic

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After admitting to feeling consumed by the pressure and privileges of being a Test captain, Stokes said the last three months have been the hardest for his captaincy period, mainly for the challenges it brought along and their repercussions.

Further admitting to learning a lot about himself since his final appearance during the SCG Test, Stokes clarified that he loves his job, his team and cricket, and that he has plenty left in his tank to give it to the game and its countless fans.

“Dear England Cricket supporters and fans

Being England captain is the greatest honour a player can be given and I do not take it for granted. It has its highs and it has its lows, it makes you want to smile it makes you want to cry. It completely and utterly consumes you and feels like it’s the only thing in your life at times.

The last 3 months has without a doubt been the hardest period of my captaincy journey, it’s tested me in so many different ways and I’m sure every other captain has gone through this as well.

Baz, Rob and myself have the passion and desire to take this team forward, we are going to give you everything we have, we know we made mistakes along the way and we have learnt from those mistakes, you learn more from failure than success.

I have learnt a lot about myself but the most important thing that I want the fans to know is that….

I F*****G love cricket, I F*****G love this team, I F*****G love being England captain and I have got so much more to give to this role and I’m so happy that I get to do it with Baz and Rob

We all appreciate every single person who supports us. We do what we do for many reasons but one of those reasons is to bring our supporters and fans happiness and and a sense of pride and we will aim to do those things as much as we can in the future.

See you all in June for the start of the Test Match summer