'We are here to play cricket' says KL Rahul on air pollution threat to first T20I vs New Zealand

"We are here to play cricket," India's T20 vice-captain K L Rahul said when questioned about Jaipur's growing air pollution levels ahead of the series opener against New Zealand.

Like Delhi, Jaipur's air pollution levels spiked following Diwali earlier this month. On Saturday, Jaipur recorded extremely low AQI levels, and smog engulfed the city even on Monday morning.

"Actually, we haven't stepped out yet. We just reached the stadium so I don't know, I don't have an answer to that. I am not carrying a metre with me in my hand to say how bad the pollution is.

"I am sure it won't be that bad. We all are here to play cricket," said Rahul before the Indian team's first practice session on Monday.

Meanwhile, in the presence of skipper Rohit Sharma, his colleagues, and other support staff members, new head coach Rahul Dravid observed his first training session with the national team.

Following a three-day quarantine, the squad held its first practise session.

India are slated to play three Twenty20 Internationals against New Zealand on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, followed by a two-match Test series.