Can't believe there were no inputs from Shastri, Kohli in India's T20 WC squad selection: Ex-Pakistan skipper

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri recently claimed he and captain Virat Kohli had no say in the team's squad selection for the T20 World Cup 2021. In an interview, Shastri claimed he was only responsible for selecting the playing XIs for every match during the World Cup but not the 15-man squad that was selected for the tournament.

India endured a disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 as they bowed out of the competition from the group stages after losing two out of their first five matches in the Super 12. Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has been left baffled by Shastri's claims and refused to believe that he and captain Kohli had no inputs in picking India's squad for the showpiece event.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Butt wondered if it was possible for the selectors to pick the squad without keeping the coach and captain in the loop. The former Pakistan cricketer insisted a coach and captain can't help the team play the brand of cricket they want f they don't have the players of their choice.

"How is it even possible? Can't believe that there were no inputs from Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli regarding India's team selection, who have been at the helm of the side for close to five years? The coach and captain decide the brand of cricket the team will play. If they do not have players of their choice, then they will not be able to do that," said Butt.

India had headed into the T20 World Cup 2021 as one of the favourites for the title but suffered back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two matches to be pushed to the brink of elimination. The Men in Blue did win their next three matches on the trot but six points were not enough to see them qualify for the semifinals.

Pakistan, who topped Group 2 qualified for the semis along with New Zealand. While Pakistan bowed out after losing in the semi-final, New Zealand lost to Australia in the final of the tournament.

