WATCH | 'You let your country down', Brentford fans mock Harry Kane during Premier League clash

England and Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane was subjected to mockery during the first match of the Boxing day fixtures in the Premier League.

Brentford fans at the Brentford Community Stadium chanted slogans with the lyrics, “you let your country down” when the two teams squared up on Monday afternoon. The Spurs fans in the away stand replied by singing, “he’s one of our own”.

Monday was the first time that England star Harry Kane appeared on the football pitch after his infamous penalty miss in the World Cup quarterfinal.

England crashed out against France after Kane uncharacteristically missed his second penalty of the game which could have given his team lead over the eventual runners-up.

You got love the Premiership putting off @HKane off "You let your country down"

Manager Antonio Conte reflected upon the incident after the match and said the home side was merely looking to create a problem for the opposition.

"The fans were scared because today he was playing for Tottenham but not for what happened for England. It’s normal. The fans tried to create a problem, but only I think because he was playing for Tottenham and against their team," said the Spurs manager.

"When they play national team together they are the best. Then when they start together in the league, the fans find ways to disrupt the other players of the opponents, because in this moment they are a player for the opponent and can hurt your team."

Tottenham were slow off the blocks against Brentford as the home side managed to create a two-goal deficit by the 55th minute. However, akin to numerous previous occasions this season, Conte's side managed to rise to the challenge in the second half.

Kane led the comeback trail as he headed one to the back of the net past, Raya, into the top-left corner. Afterward, it was Pierre-Emile Højbjerg that netted the equaliser after receiving a carefully crafted pass from Dejan Kulusevski.

Spurs currently sit on the fourth spot in the points table with 30 points in 16 games. Manchester United and Liverpool are on the tails of the London-based club with games in hand.