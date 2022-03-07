Watch: Virat Kohli's gesture towards a disabled fan goes viral after India's massive win in his historic Test

Rohit Sharma-led Team India demolished Sri Lanka in the first Test to thrash the Islanders by an innings and 222 runs and go 1-0 up in the two-match Test series. Opting to bat first, India rode on Ravindra Jadeja's 175* and fifties from Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin to post 574-8 decl. In reply, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 174 in their first essay and managed only 178 after being asked to follow-on on Day 3 (Sunday).

Thus, Rohit began his Test captaincy era with a massive win whereas India also presented a perfect gift to former captain Virat Kohli, who featured in his 100th match in the red-ball format. Kohli, thus, joined some big names among Indian cricketers who are a part of the 100-Test club. The list is spearheaded by Sachin Tendulkar and comprises Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Ishant Sharma, Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh.

After a memorable run in his 100th Test match, the 33-year-old Kohli also won hearts off the field. After the match, the former Indian captain won hearts with his gesture for an ardent Indian cricket fan by gifting him his playing short and patting his back.

Dharmveer, a disabled person who is quite popular for travelling to every single game of Team India, while sharing the video said, "Wow it's great day my life @imVkohli he's 100th test match he's gifts me t shirts wow 😲 #viratkholi #ViratKohli100thTest #KingKohli."

Here's the video of Kohli's gesture which has gone viral:

After India's thumping win over the Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lankans, Rohit said at the post-match presentation, "It was a good start. It was a great game of cricket from our perspective. We ticked all the boxes we wanted to. To be honest I didn't think it is going to be that kind of a Test match which would get over in three days. It was a good batting pitch, there was some turn and some assistance for the seamers as well. Lot of credit to the guys, they bowled very well in tandem, kept the pressure and never made it easier for the Sri Lanka batsmen. We just ensured we applied pressure from both ends. Good signs for India cricket. Lot of performances, landmark Test match for Virat and we wanted to come out here and win the Test first and foremost. It was heartening to see such big individual performances."

The second and final Test will get underway on March 12, which wil be a day-night affair to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.