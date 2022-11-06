WATCH: Virat Kohli pulls off a stunning diving catch to send Wesley Madhevere packing in Zimbabwe clash

India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs in their fifth and final Super 12 clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (November 06) to reclaim the top spot in Group 2 and set up a semi-final meeting against England. Suryakumar Yadav and the bowlers shone for the Men in Blue as they secured a comprehensive victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Rahul and Suryakumar slammed half-centuries apiece to propel India to a strong total of 186 runs on the board before the bowlers stole the show with a brilliant effort. While Surykumar starred with the bat as he slammed an unbeaten 61 off just 25 balls laced with four sixes and six fours, Virat Kohli stole the thunder on the field.

Kohli plucked a stunner on the very first ball of Zimbabwe's innings to send their opening batter Wesley Madhevere packing on a golden duck. Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck on the first ball of the first over as he bowled one outside off and Madhevere went for a drive.

The ball flew straight towards Kohli, who was stationed at short cover. The Indian superstar dived towards his right to complete a stunning catch and was all smiles after his superb effort.

It was a brilliant start for India with the ball as Bhuvnehwar finished with a maiden first over. Zimbabwe never looked in control throughout their run-chase after the disastrous start as they were eventually skittled out for 115 runs inside 17.2 overs.

R Ashwin was the highest wicket-taker for India with three scalps under his belt while Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami bagged two wickets apiece. India needed to win against Zimbabwe to finish on top of their group and will now face Jos Buttler's England in the second semi-final on Thursday (November 10).