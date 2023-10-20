WATCH: Usama Mir drops a dolly to give reprieve to David Warner in Pakistan-Australia CWC '23 tie

In match 18 of the CWC 2023 edition, on Friday (Oct 20), Australia and Pakistan have locked horns with each other at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Bengaluru. Opting to bowl first, Babar Azam-led Men in Green have started off poorly with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh taking on the bowlers. Shaheen Afridi, however, produced a chance in the fifth over but Usama Mir dropped a sitter to give a repreive to opener Warner.

The incident took place on the third ball of the fifth over. It was a well-executed short ball as Warner went for the shot but found a top edge. The ball went up and towards Mir, stationed at mid-on, as he made a mess of the chance. The Pakistani players were in shock seeing the catch go down. Here is the video of the repreive given to Warner:

The Asian giants are coming into this clash on the back of a heavy seven-wicket loss versus India, on Oct 14, whereas Australia achieved their first win in their last outing, beating Sri Lanka by five wickets on Monday (Oct 16).

At the coin toss, Babar said, "We will bowl first. The pitch looks really good. We have had a couple of good sessions. We are hoping to do well. We need to do well in batting. We will try our best. Shadab is not playing. Usama comes in." Meanwhile, Cummins stated, "We would have had a bowl as well. The energy was awesome even though they had a big partnership. The intent from our guys was excellent. The way we played against Lanka, we should do the same. The same. Everyone good to go."

