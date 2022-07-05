WATCH: Umpire tells Stuart Broad to 'shut up' and get on with his batting after his antics against India

England defeated India by seven wickets in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston on Tuesday (July 05) to deny the visitors a historic Test series victory. England chased down a tricky target of 378 runs with ease riding on centuries from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. Root and Bairstow slammed respective tons and shared an unbeaten stand of 269 runs for the fourth wicket to take the hosts over the line.

It was an action-packed encounter filled with a lot of drama and emotions as both India and England gave their all in the all-important game. While there were several instances of players sledging each other, England pacer Stuart Broad was on the receiving end of some harsh words from the umpire Richard Kettleborough during England's first innings.

The incident happened when Broad was facing Bumrah during England's second innings and the Indian pacer bowled two back-to-back bouncers against him. Broad ducked the second bouncer which went for a four after flying over Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's head. He was then spotted having a discussion with the on-field umpire Kettleborough trying to find out if it was a second bouncer for the over.

Also Read: Edgbaston Test - India succumb to new low after England chase 378 as series ends at 2-2

The umpire had a brief discussion with the England pacer before reprimanding him for his antics. Kettleborough had some harsh words for Broad and was heard on the stump-mic asking him to continue focusing on his batting and not argue.

"Let us do the umpiring, you do the batting, alright?” - said Kettleborough in a video of the incident that has gone viral on social media. "Otherwise, you’re going to get into trouble again. One for the over. Broady, Broady, get on with the batting and shut up," he can be heard saying further as Broad walked back to resume his batting.

Also Read: Root, Bairstow slam tons as England hammer India by 7 wickets in Edgbaston Test, draw series 2-2

Broad didn't have the best of outings in the Test match against India despite completing 550 wickets for England in the whites. He was taken to the cleaners by Indian fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah during India's second innings and ended up conceding a total of 35 runs against him in a single over to create the dubious record for most runs conceded in a single over in Tests.