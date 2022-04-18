WATCH: Shimron Hetmyer hits bullseye to run Sunil Narine out on the 1st ball in RR vs KKR clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) got off to a perfect start with the ball after posting a huge total of 217 runs on the board in their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Monday. KKR opener Sunil Narine was sent packing on the very first ball of the first over after getting run out.

Aaron Finch opened the batting with Narine for KKR as they began their pursuit of the 218-run target. While KKR were hoping to get off to a flying start, they were dealt a blow on the very first ball after Shimron Hetmyer ran out Narine with a sharp throw. Facing the first ball from Boult, Finch played towards cover and ran for a single.

However, it was an abysmal call from the Australian batter as the ball went straight towards Hetmyer, who picked it up and hit the bullseye with a perfect throw. It was a direct hit from Hetmyer as Narine was caught short at the non-striker's end after trying to get back from halfway mark.

It was the worst possible start for KKR in their big run chase as Narine was sent back without facing a delivery while opening the innings in his 150th game in the IPL. However, Finch made amends for his poor call which saw Narine getting dismissed by playing a brilliant knock of 58 runs off 28 balls.

After Narine's departure, Finch was quick to shift gears as he went after the RR bowlers. Joined by skipper Shreyas Iyer in the middle, Finch went on to score a quickfire 58 off 28 deliveries laced with nine fours and two sixes as he added 107 runs for the second wicket with Iyer to ensure KKR made a comeback in their run chase.

However, KKR still have a long way to go in the 218-run chase if they are to topple Rajasthan Royals and bring an end to their two-match losing streak in the tournament.