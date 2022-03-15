WATCH: Shaheen Afridi breaks the stumps as he cleans up Marnus Labuschagne with a ripper in 2nd Test

Australia have dominated the proceedings in the ongoing second Test against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi. After posting a mammoth total of 556 runs on the board in their first innings, Australia piled more misery on Pakistan as they bundled out the hosts for a paltry 148 runs.

Australian bowlers wreaked havoc against the Pakistani batting line-up on Day 3 of the Test match on Monday. Skipper Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 36 runs off 79 balls but failed to find support from the other end as the hosts crumbled like a pack of cards in their first innings.

After skittling them out for 148, Australia decided to continue with their second innings and didn't enforce the follow-on on the visitors. In what had been a disappointing day for Pakistan, pacer Shaheen Afridi brought smiles to the face of the home fans as he bowled a brilliant delivery to clean up Marnus Labuschagne in Australia's second innings on Day 3.

Afridi bowled an absolute ripper to break the off-stump and send Labuschagne packing. The off-stump was sent cartwheeling, however, the lower part of it remained on the ground. Australia declared their second innings on 97/2 after Labuschagne's dismissal.

Watch video:

With the declaration on 97, Australia set up a huge target of 506 runs for the hosts. Pakistan lost opener Imam-ul-Haq cheaply on just 1 off 18 balls early in their second innings before Azhar Ali was dismissed by Cameron Green on 6. The hosts were reduced to 21/2 inside the first 23 overs as another batting collapse appeared likely in their second innings.

However, captain Babar Azam then combined with opener Abdullah Shafique to post an unbeaten stand of over hundred runs for the third wicket and steady the ship for Pakistan. The duo has notched up half-centuries apiece and will be hoping to take Pakistan closer to the victory line with a huge target to scale.