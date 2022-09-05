Watch: Rohit Sharma loses his cool as Arshdeep Singh drops a sitter in Indo-Pak Asia Cup showdown

India and Pakistan produced another thriller in the ongoing Asia Cup when the Asian giants met ub the Super Four round clash, on Sunday evening (September 04) at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Being asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma & Co. made a competitive 181-7 thanks to Virat Kohli's 60-run knock but went down to Babar Azam's Men in Green by five wickets in a riveting encouter.

In pursuit of 182, Babar-led Pakistan's innings were held together by wicketkeeper-opener Mohammad Rizwan (71 off 51 balls) before Mohammad Nawaz's 20-ball 42 and Asif Ali-Khusdil Khan's camoes took their side home. In the 18th over, Pakistan needed 34 off 18 balls with Asif-Khusdil in the middle, following the dismissals of Nawaz-Rizwan. Rohit gave the ball to Ravi Bishnoi, who had removed Babar Azam, and the leg-spinner outfoxed Asif to produce a mistimed shot from his willow before pacer Arshdeep Singh, at short third, dropped a sitter to give a reprieve to the right-hander. Eventually, Arshdeep removed Asif (8-ball 16) by bowling a decent last over -- with only seven to defend -- but the finisher played a key role in Pakistan's win.

Here's how Rohit reacted to Arshdeep making a mess of an easy catch to give a lifelong to Asif Ali:

Asif made full use of the dropped catch and hammered Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the penultimate over, with Pakistan churning out 19 runs from the senior pacer's final six deliveries. Thus, Pakistan beat India by five wickets to dent India's journey at the Asia Cup 2022 edition, being held in the UAE.

After the game, former skipper Virat backed Arshdeep and said at the post-match presser. “Anyone can commit mistakes under pressure. It was a big game, and the situation was a bit tight. I remember when I was playing my first Champions Trophy game against Pakistan (in 2009), and I played a very poor shot off Shahid Afridi’s bowling. I kept looking at the ceiling till 5 in the morning. I was up all night and couldn’t sleep. I thought it would be the end of my career and never get another chance."

Kohli added, "That’s a natural feeling. But there are senior players around you. We’ll come together again for the next game. So, it’s all about learning in a good environment and when a similar situation arrives again, you look forward to it and be ready."