WATCH: Ravichandran Ashwin bamboozles Andre Russell with a peach of a delivery in RR vs KKR clash

There were plenty of top performers in Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clash in match 30 of IPL 2022 edition, held on Monday evening (April 18) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. While Jos Buttler's 103 and rapid knocks from skipper Sanju Samson-Shimron Hetmyer set it up for RR as they posted 217-5, after being asked to bat first, Yuzvendra Chahal's five-fer and Obed McCoy's twin strikes helped Rajasthan beat KKR by seven runs in a high-scoring thriller.

Apart from Chahal, Buttler and the likes, R Ashwin also contributed to RR's famous win over KKR. While Ashwin returned with 4-0-38-1, he accounted for the wicket of danger man Andre Russell. The West Indian came out to bat at No. 5 with more than six overs left in KKR's run-chase. With skipper Shreyas Iyer going well from the other end, Russell could've easily completed the run-chase with a few overs to spare had he got his eye in.

Nonetheless, Samson decided to end Ashwin's spell by making him bowl the 14th over as the wily off-spinner aimed to send off Russell. The 35-year-old succeeded and bamboozled the all-rounder for a golden duck. Here's the magical delivery from Ashwin which led to Russell's dismissal and spun RR back into the contest:

ALSO READ | 'Yuzvendra Chahal is most experienced....': Lasith Malinga heaps praise on RR star after KKR win

What a superb delivery from ashwin to dismiss Andre Russell for a duck and the celebration 🔥🔥#IPL2022 #RRvsKKR pic.twitter.com/GEsewsIls2 — Rahul Choudhary (@Rahulc7official) April 18, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | Watch: Shreyas Iyer loses cool at Venkatesh Iyer after latter denied a double to KKR skipper vs RR

Highlighting Ashwin's contribution to RR's win over KKR, captain Samson said in the post-match presentation, "I think I don’t need to talk much about Chahal and Buttler. Their performances are there for the world to see. We are lucky to have great players. Special mention to (Ravichandran) Ashwin for his delivery to (Andre) Russell."

With a victory over KKR, RR have now moved to the second spot in the overall standings with 8 points under their belt.