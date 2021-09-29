Watch: Pele set to leave hospital says daughter; video of him throwing ball wins internet

Brazilian football legend Pele is all set to leave the hospital after recovering from an operation to remove a tumour from his colon, his daughter Kely Nascimento informed on Wednesday (September 29).

Pele also published a video on his Instagram account in which the 80-year-old can be seen throwing ball. "Physical therapist Kamila is helping me warm up to return to the field. No matter the size of the challenge. The secret is to celebrate every little victory along the way," Pele wrote.

On September 6, Pele had undergone surgery for a suspected colon tumor. He had left the ICU unit, telling his fans on social media that he was feeling happier by the day and was looking forward to reuniting with them.

Then he was admitted again to the intensive care unit after "respiratory instability" early on September 17, however, Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital later informed in a statement that the legendary footballer is in a "stable" condition.

Kely did not reveal exactly when he would leave the hospital but the Estado de Sao Paulo newspaper said his discharge would take place on Thursday.

Taking toh her Instagram, Kely shared the update with a picture with Pele as she wrote, "Bye bye Brazil. I loved including my Father's recovery in my social. It wasn't planned, it was a decision we made at the hospital to try to have a little fun with you guys."

"Now that he's stronger and leaving the hospital to continue recovering and treating himself at home, I'm going back home and my posts will go back to being posts about my work, my city, food, drink, my kids, dogs and chickens!!" she added.

Pele also appeared in the videos posted by Kely and her sister Flavia, singing, playing cards and smiling for their cameras.

Pele, the only man to win three World Cup winner’s medals as a player, will turn 81 on October 23. He has suffered a series of health issues over the last decade, particularly with his hip, and he cannot walk unaided.

In the last few years, Pele has been hospitalised on several occasions due to different health issues, including prostate and kidney problems.

(With inputs from agencies)