'I didn't suffer heart attack', says Inzamam-ul-Haq as he gives update on his health

Inzamam-ul-Haq, Pakistan's former Test captain denied reports that he suffered a heart attack as he clarified that his heart-related issues were detected during a health check-up that he underwent due to an upset stomach.

His doctor conducted an angiography as they noted that his "artery was blocked", so they inserted "stents to alleviate that problem".

On Tuesday (September 28), some reports claimed that the 51-year-old Inzamam suffered a heart attack in Lahore and was admitted to a private hospital on Monday night after complaining of breathing difficulty among other issues.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Inzamam confirmed that he didn't suffer a heart attack, adding that doctors said the heart could have been damaged if the precedure had been delayed. Inzamam also thanked fans and followers for their love and support.

"I saw reports saying I had suffered a heart attack. I did not. I went to my doctor for a routine check-up, who said they wanted to conduct an angiography. During angiography, they noted an artery of mine was blocked, so they inserted stents to alleviate that problem," said Inzamam on his YouTube channel.

"It was successful and easy, and I came back home after just 12 hours at the hospital. I feel fine," he said.

"I went to the doctor because I felt a very slight bit of discomfort. It wasn't even close to the heart area, but the stomach. Had I delayed getting it checked out, doctors said the heart could have been damaged," he said.

"I want to thank everyone in Pakistan and around the world for praying for my health. I want to thank the Pakistan people, and cricketers from Pakistan and around the world who sent their good wishes," added Inzamam.

When news about Inzamam's health started circulating, legendary cricketers like Wasim Akram and Sachin Tendulkar wished him a speedy recovery.

"Dear Inzi, you have a beautiful heart. Seems like it's caught the evil eye. I was worried that someone with such a big heart was in such pain. Praying that you get better quickly so that your sweet heart can make everyone happy. My dearest friend, take good care. Let's meet soon," Wasim Akram tweeted.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery @Inzamam08. You've always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field. I hope and pray that you'll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.