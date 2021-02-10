WATCH: Olympic medalist Yohan Blake praises Indian cricket team and Virat Kohli

Olympic medalist Yohan Black took to social media to express his admiration towards the Indian cricket team and skipper Virat Kohli and his captaincy.

The Jamaican sprinter, who won gold at the 100 m at the 2011 World Championships as the youngest 100m world champion ever commented after India were thrashed by England in the first Test match at Chennai.

"What I really love about Team India is that Virat Kohli doesn't find any excuses. That's what I really love about his captaincy, he took the blame for everything. He said the bowlers didn't find the right areas, the batsmen were not as consistent. He said 'we got to go back to the drawing board and come back'. And that's what I love about Virat Kohli and his captaincy," Blake said in a video uploaded on his Instagram.

The sprinter went on to talk about Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, who played well in the first Test despite the loss and lauded Pujara's spoils during the Australia tour.

"And also, what stood out for me was Shubman Gill, he's a wonderful batsman. Of course, Rishabh Pant is excellent. Not every time he's going to put on a show but he's excellent for the game of Test cricket. That's why I love Test cricket, it mentally tests you. (Cheteshwar) Pujara in Australia showed that wonderful fight and that's what I love to see," Blake said.

"Test cricket is absolutely the best. The second Test should be interesting, India was 1-0 down in Australia, they are 1-0 down at their home ground now. The second Test, I'm looking forward to it."