IND vs ENG: Kevin Pietersen tweets in Hindi, reminds fans of his warning following Chennai Test

England on Tuesday defeated India by a crushing 227-run margin in the first Test of the four-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While the match marked an end to India’s 14-match unbeaten streak at home, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen took to social media platform to tweet in the Hindi language to celebrate and remind Indian fans of what he had said before the series started.

Ahead of the series, Pietersen had warned Indian fans not to celebrate the historic Test series triumph against Australia much. At that time, the former England batsman had said that the real team will arrive in India a few weeks later while adding that a lot can change within a span of two weeks.

England dominated the proceedings against India in Chennai to win the Test 227 runs. While skipper Joe Root celebrated his 100th Test with a cracking double century, the likes of Dom Bess and James Anderson rattled the Indian batsmen with their classy bowling display.

“India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha,” tweeted Pietersen. (India, remember when I warned you before to refrain from celebrating too much when you had beaten Australia in their backyard).

ALSO READ: Family live-streams India vs England Chennai Test at wedding venue, photograph goes viral

India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha 😉 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 9, 2021 ×

“India - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai (This is a historic win, you must celebrate because it has been achieved despite all obstacles),” the ex-England captain had tweeted.

“LEKIN, ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein. Satark rahe, 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen (However, the real challenge comes your way in a few weeks, and you have to beat them at home. Be careful, refrain from celebrating too much in the coming two weeks),” he had written while referring to the England team.

ALSO READ: 'There are no regrets whatsoever on that decision': Virat Kohli on Kuldeep Yadav's omission from playing XI

India 🇮🇳 - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai



LEKIN , ASLI TEAM 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 😉 toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein .



Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen 😉 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 19, 2021 ×

England will now look to continue their winning run at the same venue in Chennai in the second Test, scheduled to commence from February 13 whereas India will be gunning to bounce back from the setback and level the series.