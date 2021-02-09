'There are no regrets whatsoever on that decision': Virat Kohli on Kuldeep Yadav's omission from playing XI

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 09, 2021, 06.09 PM(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav. Photograph:( AFP )

After losing the first Test to England, Kohli was asked about the reasons behind not playing Kuldeep in the first Test to which he replied that he does not regret the decision.

Team India's playing XI for the first Test against England left many puzzled as Kuldeep Yadav's name was omitted from the list. 

Due to Axar Patel's knee injury, many cricketing experts felt Kuldeep could be selected for the match, however, Shahbaz Nadeem was chosen instead. Nadeem's inclusion came as a surprise as he was not the part of the original India squad. 

After losing the first Test to England, Kohli was asked about the reasons behind not playing Kuldeep in the first Test to which he replied that he does not regret the decision.

"Not really, not at all. When you playing two off-spinners, Kuldeep becomes more or less same kind of spinner taking the ball away," Kohli said at the press conference.

"We were quite clear on what we wanted to play, what combination we wanted to play. There are no regrets whatsoever on that decision. Moving forward, we will think of combinations, which brings us variety as a bowling attack," he added.

"And not one dimensional, turning away from the bat. These things are very important to bat," Kohli further said.

Visitors England registered a mammoth 227-run over hosts as James Anderson and James Leach produced great bowling spells to crumble India's batting order on Day 5 of the first Test, taking a lead of 1-0 in the series.

