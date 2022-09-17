WATCH: Nathan Collins sent off for horrific challenge on Jack Grealish during Man City's clash against Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Nathan Collins was sent off during his side's Premier League clash against Manchester City after a horrible challenge on Jack Grealish. Wolves welcomed reigning Premier League champions City to Molineux on Saturday as they aimed to continue their winning run after beating Southampton in their last Premier League outing.

However, Manchester City once again proved too good for them as Pep Guardiola's men ran riot at the Molineux to register a thumping 3-0 victory. Erling Haaland continued his red-hot scoring form with yet another goal while Jack Grealish brought an end to his drought with the quickest goal of the Premier League season so far.

Grealish scored the opening goal for City inside the first fifty seconds after kick-off to put them ahead before Haaland doubled the lead in the 16th minute for the reigning champions. Wolves were pushed on the backfoot after two early goals from City but the final nail in the coffin came for them after defender Collins was shown a red card in the 33rd minute.

Collins came up with a brutal challenge on Grealish which prompted the referee to send him off straightaway. The Wolves centre-back hit Grealish in the abdomen with a flying kick and was shown a straight red.

After taking a comfortable 2-0 lead in the first half, City continued to dominate the proceedings in the second half and extended their lead to 3-0 after Phil Foden found the back of the net in the 69th minute. It was a comprehensive victory for Guardiola's men, who are back on top of the Premier League table with 17 points from seven matches so far this season.