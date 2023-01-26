WATCH: MS Dhoni meets Indian players at Ranchi stadium ahead of 1st T20I against New Zealand

Ahead of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, the former Indian captain and local boy MS Dhoni paid a visit to the team. In a video uploaded by the official handle of the BCCI, Dhoni is seen having a giggle and a few words with everyone around, mainly with the newly-appointed T20I captain Hardik Pandya – whom he shares a great camaraderie with, and also with Ishan Kishan, who belongs from the same state. Shubman Gill, who shined with the bat in the ODI series having scored a double hundred and a ton, was also seen having a laugh with the veteran keeper-batter.

Here you can watch the video of MS Dhoni greeting Indian players ahead of the 1st T20I -

What MS Dhoni is up to nowadays?

Having retired from international cricket in August 2020, MS Dhoni continued playing in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings. Leading the side to its fourth title in 2021, Dhoni will be plying his trade in the cash-rich T20 league for the final time in the following season as speculations of him hanging his boots after IPL 2023 are doing rounds. Currently training for the upcoming season, MS Dhoni’s videos of training in the nets are going viral on the social media.

India eye complete domination over Kiwis

Following an emphatic ODI series win over New Zealand, the Men in Blue will be in action in the T20Is, starting on Friday, January 27th in Ranchi. In absence of injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, opener Shubman Gill who is coming off a belter of a series will aim to carry his form in the shortest format where he is likely to get paired with either the local star Ishan Kishan or the returning Prithvi Shaw.

Having the number one T20I batter in Suryakumar Yadav playing at 4 gives India the boost they need against the new-looking Kiwi side. In Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya, the all-rounders box is ticked while the highest wicket-taker in the NZ ODIs, Kuldeep Yadav will cherish getting an extended rope in three games to come.

Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik look certain to start as the team management might also select Shivam Mavi as an additional seamer on the Ranchi pitch that is known for offering movement and bounce. Meanwhile, it will be exciting to see how the management fits newcomers keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma and fast bowler Mukesh Kumar in the playing XI during the series.

Here’s India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is –