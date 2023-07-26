Watch | Lionel Messi's king-sized gesture towards David Beckham in Atlanta win

It has been a roller-coaster couple of weeks for Lionel Messi as the Aregtina star hit the ground running in the United States after his eye-catching move to the Major League Soccer (MLS). It was no different for the reigning world champion after he made the headlines on Wednesday, July 26 leading his current side Inter Miami to the last 32 of the US League Cup. Messi was at his fluent best for his new side and along with David Beckham stole the spotlight for his king-size gesture in the 4-0 win against Atlanta.

*Wrong answer only* 😜



Apa arti dari selebrasi Lionel Messi yang mengarah ke David Beckham? 🤔



(Via: @M30Xtra) pic.twitter.com/krQ0UL0b4X — Regista (@registaco) July 26, 2023 ×

Messi’s king-sized gesture

Messi celebrated his goal against Atlanta by pointing to the sky before making a gesture at the Englishman, who clapped on from the sidelines. The pair have endured a good relationship ever since the 36-year-old made his move to the MLS in June. The recent gesture on Wednesday was another prime example of how Messi and Beckham are taking the US by storm.

Miami are going through a torrid time in the MLS and are rooted at the table of the Eastern Conference. The team recently fired Beckham’s former Manchester United and England teammate Phillip Neville and was replaced by Tata Martino. The Argentinean tactician worked with Messi at the national team and Barcelona during the 2013-14 season. He won the MLS with Atlanta in 2018 and has endured a big reputation in the league.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami crush Atlanta to reach knockout round of the Leagues Cup

Messi’s mesmerising star

The Argentine World Cup-winner was handed his first start for his new club after coming off the bench and grabbing a 94th-minute winner in Friday's game against Mexican club Cruz Azul.

In his first game against a Major League Soccer club, Messi was simply too much for Atlanta to cope with and he struck up a fruitful understanding with Finnish winger Robert Taylor, who helped himself to Miami's other two goals.

Messi's Argentina team-mate Thiago Almada had a chance for a consolation for Atlanta but his penalty was well saved by Miami keeper Drew Callender.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE